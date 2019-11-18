STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.90 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

In related news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $7,630,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,413 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STM stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.33. 130,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,646. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.42.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.