Status (SNT) Market Cap Tops $44.53 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Status has a total market cap of $44.53 million and approximately $193.11 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Huobi, Liqui and HitBTC. During the last week, Status has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00235188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.34 or 0.01433093 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00034069 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00138834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, ZB.COM, Bancor Network, ABCC, Poloniex, Tidex, Kucoin, HitBTC, Liqui, GOPAX, DEx.top, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, ChaoEX, TOPBTC, LATOKEN, Neraex, Bithumb, Gate.io, CoinTiger, OKEx, Upbit, Gatecoin, Livecoin, DDEX, Cobinhood, Bittrex, BigONE, DragonEX, Huobi, IDEX, Ovis, Binance, IDCM, OTCBTC, IDAX, OOOBTC and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.