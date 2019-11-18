State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 12,480 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 48.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,480 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KELYA. Northcoast Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Noble Financial set a $32.00 target price on Kelly Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelly Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other Kelly Services news, CEO George S. Corona sold 29,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $732,989.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,170.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services stock opened at $21.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $824.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

