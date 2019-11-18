State of Tennessee Treasury Department Invests $229,000 in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

NYSE RBA opened at $42.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $89,633.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,270.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $96,634.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $377,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,707 shares of company stock worth $265,867. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $32.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $43.50 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.