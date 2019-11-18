State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $282,000 Holdings in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Innophos were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Innophos by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innophos by 470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Innophos by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innophos by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innophos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHS opened at $31.94 on Monday. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $37.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $629.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). Innophos had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPHS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Innophos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Innophos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

