State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $245,000 Holdings in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,792 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,616,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,637,000 after purchasing an additional 819,667 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,455,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 646,621 shares during the period. Towle & Co. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,112,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,648,000 after acquiring an additional 557,510 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $8,215,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,078,000 after acquiring an additional 473,992 shares during the period.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $17.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $655.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.