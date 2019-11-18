State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 4,046 Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 981,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 384,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 17,343 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $1,890,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Shares of WETF opened at $5.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $772.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 6,672 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $35,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President R Jarrett Lilien bought 18,940 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $100,003.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 128,940 shares of company stock valued at $646,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

