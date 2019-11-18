Startcoin (START) Market Capitalization Tops $164,264.00

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last week, Startcoin has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Startcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptopia and YoBit. Startcoin has a total market capitalization of $164,264.00 and $6.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00014807 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Startcoin Coin Profile

Startcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

