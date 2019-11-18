Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $85.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $207.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STMP shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

