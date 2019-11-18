STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Short Interest Up 5.0% in October

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 327,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

In related news, insider Scott D. Barnes sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $55,294.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,032 shares in the company, valued at $385,347.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $144,511.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,262.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,850 shares of company stock worth $273,306 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,949,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

STAAR Surgical stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,885. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.89 and a beta of 2.34.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

