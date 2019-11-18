STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Insider Sells $55,294.19 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) insider Scott D. Barnes sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $55,294.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,347.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of STAA opened at $35.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.75 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.50. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $42.11.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 268,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 86,184 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,366,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,556,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

