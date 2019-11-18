SRCOIN Price Down 42.1% Over Last 7 Days (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One SRCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. SRCOIN has a market cap of $86,303.00 and $107.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SRCOIN has traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00228609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.00 or 0.01426724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00033688 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00138103 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN was first traded on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info . The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN . SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

