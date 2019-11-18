Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $222.00

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 222 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 218.50 ($2.86), with a volume of 16559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219 ($2.86).

SPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target (up previously from GBX 155 ($2.03)) on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 184 ($2.40).

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 201.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 174.46.

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Paula Bell sold 123,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59), for a total transaction of £243,900.36 ($318,699.02).

Spirent Communications Company Profile (LON:SPT)

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

