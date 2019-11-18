Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $222.00

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 222 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 218.50 ($2.86), with a volume of 16559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219 ($2.86).
SPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target (up previously from GBX 155 ($2.03)) on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 184 ($2.40).
The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 201.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 174.46.
Spirent Communications Company Profile (LON:SPT)
Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.
