SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XHE. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,166,000.

XHE opened at $83.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.15. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $84.36.

