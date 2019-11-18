Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Short Interest Update

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 3,330,000 shares. Approximately 16.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 326,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Shares of NYSE SAH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,947. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $35.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAH shares. ValuEngine cut Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on Sonic Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 4,366 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $152,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,290,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,700,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,290 shares of company stock worth $1,887,417 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,226,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

