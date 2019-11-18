Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) Share Price

News coverage about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a news sentiment score of 1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

West Mountain Environmental has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About West Mountain Environmental

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

