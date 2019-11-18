Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 53,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sol Gel Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,545,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 76,585 shares during the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLGL opened at $8.00 on Monday. Sol Gel Technologies has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $11.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $144.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 8.00.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 223.99%. Analysts anticipate that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

