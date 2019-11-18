Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,761.86 ($23.02).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SN. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew to GBX 2,185 ($28.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price (down from GBX 1,830 ($23.91)) on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,685 ($22.02) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,814 ($23.70) to GBX 1,711 ($22.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Virginia Bottomley purchased 201 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,939 ($25.34) per share, for a total transaction of £3,897.39 ($5,092.63).

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,676.50 ($21.91) on Monday. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.11). The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,777.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,770.72.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

