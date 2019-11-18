Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $63.00

Shares of Smartspace Software PLC (LON:SMRT) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.82), with a volume of 17877 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.50 ($0.83).

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 million and a P/E ratio of -3.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

About Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT)

Smartspace Software Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software, technology, and services in the smart buildings and commercial spaces market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Systems Integration, Managed Services, and Software. It offers smart solutions for offices, buildings, destinations, and cities.

