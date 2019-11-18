SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Declares $0.05 Dividend

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $22.16 on Monday. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $309.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SMBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.