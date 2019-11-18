SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Short Interest Up 6.2% in October

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,320,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 13,480,000 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

SM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on SM Energy from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in SM Energy by 115.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 88,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 47,527 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $428,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 192.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 118,702 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 51.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 34,345 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SM stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $8.79. 171,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,113,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. SM Energy has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $22.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.83 and a beta of 2.95.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. SM Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. SM Energy’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

