Slack (NYSE:WORK) vs. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NYSE:ASCMA) Financial Comparison

Slack (NYSE:WORK) and Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Slack and Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack $400.55 million 31.05 -$140.68 million N/A N/A Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A $540.36 million 0.02 -$698.04 million ($20.82) -0.04

Slack has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Slack and Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack 1 7 10 0 2.50 Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Slack currently has a consensus price target of $32.89, suggesting a potential upside of 43.87%. Given Slack’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Slack is more favorable than Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Slack shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Slack and Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack N/A N/A N/A Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A 33.67% N/A -16.95%

Summary

Slack beats Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A

Ascent Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc., provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises. It also offers home automation services, including remote activation and control of security systems, support for video monitoring, flood sensors, automated garage door and door lock capabilities, and thermostat integration; hands-free two-way interactive voice communication between its monitoring center and customers; and customer service and technical support related to home monitoring systems and home automation services. The company also provides maintenance and wholesale contract monitoring services to other security alarm companies. It markets and sells its products through a network of authorized dealers. The company was formerly known as Ascent Media Corporation and changed its name to Ascent Capital Group, Inc. in July 2011. Ascent Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

