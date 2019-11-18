SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $559,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 471,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after buying an additional 24,390 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 26,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $80.00 price objective on shares of SJW Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SJW Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

In other news, Director Valer Robert A. Van acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.21 per share, for a total transaction of $504,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $67.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.59. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.81%.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.