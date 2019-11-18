Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Short Interest Update

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 4,830,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,318. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $64.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.87.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $621.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. ValuEngine cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, Director Richard Roedel acquired 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $249,864.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,647.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Barber sold 468 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $27,602.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 643 shares of company stock valued at $37,865 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth $44,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

