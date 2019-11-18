Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 362.6% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 242.4% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 21.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $123.99 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $137.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.94 and a 200 day moving average of $120.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.05. Signature Bank had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

