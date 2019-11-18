Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) Short Interest Down 8.0% in October

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 839,700 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 912,600 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,264,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SNNA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.18. 58,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,081. The company has a market cap of $8.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24,480 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 907,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

SNNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

