Short Interest in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Grows By 7.2%

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,640,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 57,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

UBER stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.47. 17,099,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,077,308. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 251,713 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $6,834,007.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,132,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,836,379.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 15,188 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $410,227.88. Insiders have sold 21,944,057 shares of company stock worth $592,122,803 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $319,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $43,085,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 837.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. Argus raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.26.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

