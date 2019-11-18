Short Interest in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Increases By 6.7%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,680,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 138,430,000 shares. Approximately 27.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 827.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 438,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 62.1% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 384,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,837,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,878,212. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1.93, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Capital One Financial raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI set a $6.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $2.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.35.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Featured Article: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.