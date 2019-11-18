Short Interest in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Drops By 6.8%

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 5,910,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 463,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 30.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 381.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,974,000 after buying an additional 375,267 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 50.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 29,417 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 65.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth about $3,448,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,092. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $34.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.66.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. South Jersey Industries’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

