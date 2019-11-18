Short Interest in Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) Drops By 11.6%

Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 55,200 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MICR opened at $2.36 on Monday. Micron Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $3.78.

Micron Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

