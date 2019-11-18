Short Interest in LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) Declines By 11.8%

LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the September 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKSD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LSC Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 74,437 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,337,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 505,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 760,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 286,226 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 828.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 228,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSC Communications stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.55. 19,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. LSC Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.57 million. Analysts predict that LSC Communications will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

LKSD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSC Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on LSC Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered LSC Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

