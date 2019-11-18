Short Interest in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Decreases By 5.7%

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 999,900 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of LRN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.01. 6,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,213. The company has a market capitalization of $821.15 million, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.14. K12 has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $37.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.94 million. K12 had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that K12 will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

LRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of K12 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research set a $40.00 target price on shares of K12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of K12 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 15,000 shares of K12 stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,762.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of K12 by 8.2% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of K12 by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of K12 by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of K12 by 56.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of K12 by 5.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

