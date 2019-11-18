Short Interest in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Drops By 5.8%

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 4,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.65.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,000. Hilton Hotels has a 52 week low of $65.64 and a 52 week high of $101.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.11.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 972.97%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

