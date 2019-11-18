Short Interest in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Drops By 7.3%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 7,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 981,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HALO. Barclays raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

