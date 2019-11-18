Short Interest in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Decreases By 5.3%

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 4,310,000 shares. Currently, 22.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Duluth from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Duluth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

DLTH stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,282. Duluth has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $121.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.33 million. Duluth had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duluth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Duluth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Duluth by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

