Short Interest in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Decreases By 5.1%

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,800 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 621,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,402,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,992 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,211,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,500 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,539,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,773,000 after purchasing an additional 89,725 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,467,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,185,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,103,000 after purchasing an additional 284,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Haywood Securities set a $44.00 price objective on Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

DSGX opened at $41.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30. Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.32 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

