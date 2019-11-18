Short Interest in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Declines By 11.3%

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the September 30th total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $586,636.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,442,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $520,182.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,335.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,027 shares of company stock worth $5,642,532. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,686 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 294 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.60. The stock had a trading volume of 48,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,845. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.07. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $112.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.05 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

