Short Interest in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Grows By 5.3%

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,410,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 8,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 849,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days. Currently, 22.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CAKE opened at $44.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAKE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $159,026.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $631,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 13.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 20.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,478,000 after purchasing an additional 179,654 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 474.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 38.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 40,097 shares in the last quarter.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

