Short Interest in Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) Declines By 8.8%

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 830,900 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 910,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 4.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 2.96. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 302.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.78%. Analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blink Charging stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.43% of Blink Charging worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

