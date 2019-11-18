Short Interest in AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Expands By 6.3%

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 779,400 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 733,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $24.12 on Monday. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $29.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $104.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $795,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $578,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

