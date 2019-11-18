Short Interest in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Drops By 8.0%

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

ABG opened at $110.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,424,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,138,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 431,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,389,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after buying an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

