Short Interest in Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) Drops By 6.2%

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arlington Asset Investment in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Arlington Asset Investment from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlington Asset Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Arlington Asset Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 17.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,621,000 after buying an additional 585,774 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arlington Asset Investment during the second quarter worth about $3,360,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Arlington Asset Investment during the third quarter worth about $1,949,000. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 168.9% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 559,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 351,165 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Arlington Asset Investment during the second quarter worth about $2,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

AI opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $209.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. Arlington Asset Investment has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). Arlington Asset Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.87%. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

