Short Interest in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) Declines By 6.2%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 237,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

AMBC stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.45. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $216.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Ambac Financial Group’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AMBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ambac Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 733.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

