Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.75. 1,174,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.03. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Robert T. Vivian sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $2,478,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,492.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $2,476,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,010,343.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,125 shares of company stock worth $17,262,815 in the last three months. 21.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $2,365,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

