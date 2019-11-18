SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 134,207 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134,207 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,690,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $113.58 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $115.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.53.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

