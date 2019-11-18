SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 863 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,294 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 538.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,030 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,461,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,534,000 after buying an additional 595,393 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,580,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,702,000 after buying an additional 117,886 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,766,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $59.12 on Monday. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

