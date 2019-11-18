SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,861 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 12,800.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $118,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $221,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antipodean Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 23.1% during the second quarter. Antipodean Advisors LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,968,000 after buying an additional 62,800 shares during the last quarter. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVNA opened at $81.57 on Monday. Carvana Co has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $109,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $1,073,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,430.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,087,127 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.40.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

