SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 256.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,513 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,548 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $70,242,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 77.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,198,994 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $76,151,000 after acquiring an additional 962,473 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,262 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,636,000 after acquiring an additional 590,644 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 173.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $19,121,000 after acquiring an additional 350,254 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DKS opened at $40.86 on Monday. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

