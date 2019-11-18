SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 86,661 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $11,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,928,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,469 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3,795.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 501,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,364,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,834,000 after purchasing an additional 172,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $782,645,000 after purchasing an additional 165,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $1,878,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,012,469.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $584,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,755. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEIC opened at $62.77 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $42.27 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

