Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Lowered to C$8.25 at National Bank Financial

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

SES has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.14.

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$4.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $698.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.26. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$4.02 and a 52 week high of C$9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

In related news, Director Rene Amirault bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$129,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,414,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,765,725.78. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch bought 22,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.48 per share, with a total value of C$121,053.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,436,077.84. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,553 shares of company stock valued at $10,102.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

